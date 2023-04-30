Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.23.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 407.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

