Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

