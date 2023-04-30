Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MEG opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,322 shares of company stock worth $2,478,238. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

