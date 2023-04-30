Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 14,550 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 298.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.49 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.