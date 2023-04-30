Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 23,320 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 304.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.8 %

MOS opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

