Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

