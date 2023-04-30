Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $273.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

