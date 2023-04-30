Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.