Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

