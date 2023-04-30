Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $294.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

