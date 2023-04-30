Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 1.48% of Culp worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CULP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Culp by 188.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Culp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. Equities analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

