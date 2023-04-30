Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

