Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

