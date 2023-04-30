Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOC opened at $461.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.45 and a 200 day moving average of $490.30. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

