Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

