Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

