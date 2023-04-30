Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 58.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,147,535. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

