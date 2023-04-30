Morphic Holding, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Morphic in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%.

MORF has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 25,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,344,558.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,179 shares of company stock worth $10,558,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morphic by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

