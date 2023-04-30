Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Murphy USA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $201,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

