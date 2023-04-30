Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $858.41

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.41 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 876 ($10.94). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 875 ($10.93), with a volume of 349,987 shares.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 837.67. The stock has a market cap of £993.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,286.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is -5,294.12%.

Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust

About Murray Income Trust

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Peter Tait bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 873 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,460 ($21,805.92). 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

