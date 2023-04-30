Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 238 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,348.20).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,880.74 ($2,348.87).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 614 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,346.50).
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,349.19).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
MAB1 opened at GBX 780 ($9.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($14.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 667.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 611.69. The company has a market cap of £444.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,545.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
