National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

Shares of ARE opened at C$12.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.29 and a 12-month high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market cap of C$779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

