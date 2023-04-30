National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($13.36) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

