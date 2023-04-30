National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments
In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments
National Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NATI stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Instruments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.