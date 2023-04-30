National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

National Instruments Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

