NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,881,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.13 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

