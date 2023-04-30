Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $329.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

