NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.37

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.37 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($1.01). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 38,544 shares.

NetScientific Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.83 and a beta of 1.61.

NetScientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.