Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NR opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $345.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director John C. Minge acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,341.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Stories

