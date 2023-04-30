NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.40

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.40 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.97). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01), with a volume of 670,967 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.49. The company has a market cap of £251.46 million, a PE ratio of 900.00, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.