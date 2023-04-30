Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Trading Down 4.9%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.