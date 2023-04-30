Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,373 shares of company stock worth $4,518,568. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of RMBS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.