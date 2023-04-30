NMI (NMIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMI Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of NMI by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

