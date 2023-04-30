Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Down 1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.16. 40,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 91,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Increases Dividend

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.7152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.49. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.