Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $46.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 671,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $17,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.