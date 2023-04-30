Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 13,280,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

