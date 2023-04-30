Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $461.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.45 and a 200-day moving average of $490.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

