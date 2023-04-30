Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.