Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 2.7%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 16,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 36,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

