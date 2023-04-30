Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$103.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Nutrien Stock Performance

TSE NTR opened at C$93.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.86. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$91.08 and a 12-month high of C$138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The firm has a market cap of C$46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 12.3184797 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.76%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

