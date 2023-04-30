NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.82-$3.22 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.83-$3.22 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

