Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,139,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

