Omnicell (OMCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 607.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,291,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Omnicell by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.