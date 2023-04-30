Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Down 5.9%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 93,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,510% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Oncology Pharma Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
About Oncology Pharma
Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.
