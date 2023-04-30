Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

