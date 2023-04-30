Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.81 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.54.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.