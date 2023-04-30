Oppenheimer Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

