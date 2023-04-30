Oppenheimer Comments on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ IART opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

