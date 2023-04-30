O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $992.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $917.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $922.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

