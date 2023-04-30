Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

ORCC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.