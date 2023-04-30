Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Shares Down 0.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.76. 6,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.