Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Shares Down 0.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.76. 6,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.